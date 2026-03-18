Rising gas prices force local lawn care business to cut jobs

A Mission lawn care business has cut back on daily jobs because of rising gas prices.

Gas is selling for $3.59 a gallon at stations in the McAllen area, 20 cents higher than the state average. A month ago, the state average was $2.52, according to AAA.

Jesus Raya owns Procuts Lawn Care and Landscaping. He said the spike in gas prices has forced him to reduce the number of properties his 10 employees visit each day.

"We were doing about 20 properties or facilities, and now we are doing about 14 to 15," Raya said.

Raya has owned the business for 10 years. Before the price hike, he spent about $600 a week to fill up his trucks and equipment.

"And now we are spending about $1,200 a week," Raya said.

Raya said he doesn't plan to raise prices for his clients because he doesn't want to lose them. If gas prices keep climbing, he may have to let workers go.

"I'll probably let go of a few of my workers. I don't want to do it, but maybe one or two of my employees," Raya said.

Raya said he's hoping for relief soon.

"Hopefully everything will change for the good," Raya said.

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