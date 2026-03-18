Edinburg man receives 18-year sentence for distributing child porn and sexting a minor

Photo credit: MGN Online

An Edinburg man will spend 18 years in federal prison after sexting a minor and sending child pornography involving minors as young as newborns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Jaime Christian Flores pleaded guilty in June 2025 to a charge of distribution of child pornography, federal court records show. U.S. District Judge Randy Crane sentenced him on Monday to 216 months in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, federal authorities in California informed agents with Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen that they discovered Flores in an online group sharing child sexual abuse material.

Flores was arrested in April 2024 after a search of his phone revealed over 120 images and 550 videos of “infants to minors” as young as two months old “engaged in sexually explicit acts.”

According to a news release, Flores later admitted to regularly communicating with a 17-year-old and sending her child sexual abuse materials and sexts.

“A forensic examination of Flores’ cellphone revealed a total of 7,647 images and 4,019 videos of CSAM,” the news release stated.

During Monday’s sentencing, the court heard from a victim through a letter. She explained how she feels scarred and traumatized and wanted the judge to make sure Flores doesn't hurt anyone else.

Flores was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of 28 victims. He will serve five years on supervised release after completing his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet, and register as a sex offender.

Flores was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility at a later time.