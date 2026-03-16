Hidalgo County approves $5.5 million drainage expansion project

Hidalgo County has been approved for $5.5 million in federal funding that will support critical infrastructure improvements and expansion of the West Main Drain, according to a news release.

The expansion is a collaboration between Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ellie Torres and the Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1.

The West Main Drain project will expand approximately 4.45 miles, beginning near the intersection of State Highway 107 and Ware Road in McAllen, according to the news release. It will continue to the connection point with the North Main Drain near the intersection of McColl Road and Schunior Road in Edinburg.

The funding will cover construction costs associated with the project, according to the news release. Additional cost savings will be realized as engineering design services will be completed in-house by the drainage district. The district already owns the right-of-way, ensuring no impact to residents or private property.

The news release said a groundbreaking ceremony will be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact the office of Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres at 956-383-3112.