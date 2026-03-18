Progreso approves $250,000 street improvement project for Las Palmas subdivision
Street improvements are coming to the Las Palmas subdivision in Progreso.
City leaders approved the project that includes Martinez Street and East Baker Drive. It's paid for by a $250,000 grant from the Hidalgo County Urban County Street Improvement Project and comes at no cost to taxpayers.
The streets will be resurfaced, and the drainage in the area will also see some improvements.
"The majority of those streets have drainage ditches, and either they're going to be putting in pipework or they're going to be doing bigger drainage ditches to make sure they're free and clear and flow correctly through them," Progreso Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said.
The project is expected to break ground in December 2026. It will take three months to complete.
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