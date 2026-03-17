3 people arrested after crack cocaine found in Harlingen home
Three people were arrested on drug charges after over 65 grams of crack cocaine were found in a residence, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
According to a news release, Alex Robles, Adriana Lopez, and Irma Lopez were arrested on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the investigation.
Adriana faces additional charges of failure to identify and endangering a child, and Irma was also charged with tampering with evidence.
The suspects were arrested after police raided a home on the 2100 block of Shadowbrook Circle on Friday. During the operation, 65.49 grams of crack cocaine and “evidence consistent with the sale and trafficking of narcotics” were seized.
Bond for Robles, Adriana, and Irma was set at $75,000, $69,500, and $55,000, respectively.
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