UTRGV pitcher Steven Oliva brings international experience into his senior year
UTRGV senior pitcher Steven Oliva came into the 2026 college baseball season with international experience after playing for team Guatemala in the Pan American Championship U23 in Panama and in the 2025 Central American Games in Guatemala.
And just before opening day, Oliva earned a spot on the 2026 NCBWA preseason stopper of the year watchlist.
Watch the full story in the video above.
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