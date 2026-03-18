Pharr restaurant sees Monday rush as Mexico observes three-day weekend

One business in Pharr saw an unusual Monday rush as Mexico observed a three-day weekend honoring former President Benito Juárez's birthday.

Mariana Linaldi, owner of Southern Roots on the corner of Cage Boulevard and Expressway 83, said her restaurant was packed. The brunch spot sits o.

"Our Mondays are not as busy," Linaldi said. "Today was extremely busy."

She said she expected the surge. Mexico's federal holiday brought more tourists across the border to shop and eat.

"We know when the holidays are coming," Linaldi said.

Linaldi said she sees the most customers at the start of each month, then a decline until the next month begins.

On Sunday, she made as many sales as she did on March 1.

"So we're actually very grateful for those foreign visitors because they give us a lot of business," Linaldi said.

Victor Perez, president of the Pharr Economic Development Corporation, said all Valley businesses should prepare for Mexican holidays.

"In Mexico, when they have holidays, they like to come over here and purchase and buy," Perez said.

He said preparation is key.

"We gotta be prepared. We gotta make sure that our restaurants, our businesses are ready to go with personnel," Perez said. "They have to have what they need."

Linaldi said she prepares by hiring more kitchen staff and extending work hours for her employees. She also stocks up on gift shop items and ingredients for the kitchen to avoid last-minute runs or cutting menu items.

"If you don't know your numbers, you don't know your business," Linaldi said.

She said planning ahead helps her serve everyone who walks in the door.

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