WATCH: Brownsville Mayor John Cowen delivers latest State of the City address

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. will deliver his Annual State of the City Address on Wednesday.

Titled “Prosperity with Purpose,” the address will highlight the city’s economic progress, key milestones, and community-driven growth over the past year, according to a news release.

Mayor Cowen will also outline major capital improvement projects that have strengthened the city and demonstrate how collaboration and partnerships continue to build a stronger, more resilient community.

The state of the city is set for Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 6 p.m. It will be livestreamed on this article and the KRGV Facebook page.