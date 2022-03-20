Local Law Enforcement Gives Safety Tips ahead of New Years Celebrations

ELSA – People across the Rio Grande Valley are preparing to ring the new year with family traditions, such as fireworks.

A local firework vendor explains to CHANNEL 5 NEWS the dangers of using fireworks and why it’s illegal to sell these to children under the age of 16.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with a law enforcement official to learn tips on how to stay safe this holiday.

"Always supervise your child. Never leave them unattended. Always have the child pop fireworks in an area where you can keep a close eye on them. Another tip is also teach your children as soon as they ignite that firework, back up a safe distance,” explains Precinct 5 Constables Deputy Jesse Vega.

