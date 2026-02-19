Low-cost spay and neuter clinic draws 700 Valley applicants, can only serve 60 animals

Yaqui Animal Rescue is hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic this weekend after more than 700 pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley registered for the service.

The organization received the largest number of applications it has ever gotten for this type of clinic, according to Yaqui Animal Rescue Chief Operations Officer Rebecca Chavez.

However, the clinic can only provide services for 60 animals this weekend.

"I'm shocked by the number... It is relevant and it validates the need for these services in our community,” Chavez said.

Liliana Uriostegui of Weslaco was one of the pet owners who secured a spot.

"I was able to get two spots, so I'm very excited about that," Uriostegui said. "I had already registered for two, but I wasn't able to get a spot."

Uriostegui has six pets. She already paid for surgeries for four of them but was waiting for a low-cost option for the other two.

"I could have gotten the surgery, but just because of time and money, I like kept on putting it off," Uriostegui said.

One of the surgeries is for her cat, which she has had for two years.

"Normal vets are pretty expensive," Uriostegui said.

The clinic charges no more than $35 per animal. Regular veterinary practices charge anywhere from $300 to $700, sometimes $900 per procedure depending on the size of the animal.

Yaqui is prioritizing people with large female dogs and low-income families for this weekend's clinic.

“The people that really don't have the resources available that are barely making ends meet," Chavez said.

Yaqui plans to host a larger clinic in March with the goal of providing services to 200 pets.

