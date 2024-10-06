Luis Villarreal declares victory in District 37 race

After a tasking couple of hours on Tuesday night, Luis Villarreal declared victory in the State Representative District 37 race.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday morning, Villarreal received 52.44 percent of the vote against challenger Ruben Cortez, who received 47.56 percent of the vote, according to election results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

Villarreal thanked his family, friends and late grandmother — someone he held close to his heart.

"I really want to dedicate this victory to her," Villarreal said. "She really was a great inspiration in my life and that's all I can really say."

Ruben Cortez stands by his campaign efforts. Even though the results were not in his favor, he says he will stand by the Democratic nominee.

"There's no doubt that there's a need for solid leadership in this district," Cortez said. "Regardless of the outcome, I'll continue to work in my community to make sure that we're going to have the best communities we can have."

Although Tuesday night's results were a moment of celebration for Villareal, the battle is far from over.

He'll face off against Republican nominee Janie Lopez in November.

Votes are unofficial until canvassed.