x

Major Opportunity

Related Story

EDINBURG - Valley athletes had the chance to impress scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays organization today.

 
Our Ruben Juarez was at UTRGV for the tryout camp.

News
Major Opportunity
Major Opportunity
EDINBURG - Valley athletes had the chance to impress scouts from the Tampa Bay Rays organization today. ... More >>
2 years ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:24:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019
Radar
7 Days