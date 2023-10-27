x

Man admits to smuggling cocaine in car battery

Related Story

A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of importing cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Victor Torres was arrested on July 18 at the Hidalgo port of entry checkpoint, where an X-ray examination of the vehicle he was driving revealed four bricks of cocaine in the car battery.

The drugs weighed approximately four kilograms with an estimated street value of approximately $40,000, the release stated.

According to Torres’ criminal complaint, Torres told investigators he was hired to transport what he suspected to be drugs into the country from Mexico for $3,000.

Sentencing for Torres is set for Feb. 1, 2024. He will remain in custody pending that hearing. 

 

News
Man admits to smuggling cocaine in car...
Man admits to smuggling cocaine in car battery
A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of importing cocaine, according to a news release from the... More >>
6 days ago Friday, October 20 2023 Oct 20, 2023 Friday, October 20, 2023 10:05:00 PM CDT October 20, 2023
Radar
7 Days