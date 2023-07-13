Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threat in Harlingen
A Harlingen man was arrested and charged for making a terroristic threat.
According to police, David Rodriguez threatened to bomb a building April 2.
During an investigation, authorities learned Rodriguez became upset over how long it was taking to get a prescription filled.
He made the threat over the phone.
Rodriguez was taken into custody at his home and given a $2,500 bond.
