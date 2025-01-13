Man charged with aggravated assault following standoff with Edinburg police

A 36-year-old man is in custody after threatening to kill a woman and then barricading himself in her apartment, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Johnny Pedro Capetillo was arraigned Sunday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident, according to the release.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a report of assault at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Fatima Avenue Saturday at around 6:39 p.m., the news release stated.

According to the release, a woman told police she invited Capetillo to her apartment when an argument escalated.

“According to the victim, [Capetillo] allegedly threatened her by holding a kitchen knife to her chest and making threats to kill her,” the release stated. “The victim was able to safely exit the apartment without sustaining any injuries.”

Capetillo locked himself in the woman’s bedroom and eventually surrendered to police at around 9:30 p.m.

Bond for Capetillo was set at $50,000.