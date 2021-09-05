Man charged with capital murder in connection with deadly South Padre Island shooting

A man was arraigned at South Padre Island Municipal Court on Monday in connection with a weekend shooting that left three women dead.

Yordi Barthelmy, 23, of Kerns, Texas, was charged with capital murder and assault family violence, according to a city spokesperson.

No bond was set for the capital murder charge and a $50,000 was set for the assault family violence charge.

Barthelemy is accused in the shooting deaths of three Houston-area women Saturday night at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel and Condos located on the 1000 block of Padre Boulevard.

A city spokesperson says the women were members of the same family. The identities of the women have not been released, but officials say they were 46, 47 and 65 years old.

Barthelemy will taken to Cameron County jail at a later time, officials said.