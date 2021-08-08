Police: 3 Houston-area women dead, suspect in custody after shooting at South Padre Island condos

Three women are dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a South Padre Island condo Saturday night.

Officers responded to a family disturbance at the Suites at Sunchase Hotel on the 1000 block of Padre Boulevard at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the South Padre Island Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found the bodies of three women, all of whom appeared to have been shot, police said.

The victims are a 46-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman from the Houston-area.

Police say the suspect is a 23-year-old man who initially fled the scene but was later found in Port Isabel. The man notified law enforcement of his location while attempting to turn himself in, according to the news release.

The man is in custody on South Padre Island pending formal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.