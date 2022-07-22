x

Man Dies after Trying to Rescue Son at SPI

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – Officials said a San Juan man drowned on South Padre Island Tuesday.

Cameron County Chief Park Rangers Horacio Zamora said the man died shortly after being pulled from the waters at Andy Bowie Park.

According to Zamora, the man was trying to rescue his teen son who was struggling in the water. We’re told neither knew how to swim.

The 47-year-old was rushed to a hospital in Brownsville where he died.

His son survived the incident.

Yellow flags were posted on Tuesday to warn beach goers of moderate risk conditions on the island. This means waves are less than two-feet high.

This is the first drowning at the guarded beach this year.  

