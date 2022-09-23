Man found dead inside Edinburg building

A man was found dead inside an Edinburg building on Monday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department.

At around 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police units were dispatched to the 1000 block of south 25th St. in reference to an unresponsive male, according to the department.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased 57-year-old male inside the building. The man's identity has not been released.

Police say there is no sign of foul play as it appears it was a construction work-related accident where the man appeared to have fallen from some scaffolding.

The case remains under investigation.