x

Man dies in apparent construction work-related accident, Edinburg police say

1 day 3 hours 51 minutes ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 10:59 PM September 19, 2022 in News - Local

A man was found dead inside an Edinburg building on Monday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department. 

At around 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police units were dispatched to the 1000 block of south 25th St. in reference to an unresponsive male, according to the department. 

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased 57-year-old male inside the building. The man's identity has not been released. 

Police say there is no sign of foul play as it appears it was a construction work-related accident where the man appeared to have fallen from some scaffolding.

The case remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days