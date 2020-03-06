Man Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Killing Parents

MCALLEN – A Brownsville man has been sentenced to prison for the capital murder of his parents.

Joel Collazo was accused of murdering his parents in January of last year.

A jury convicted Collazo Monday morning, finding him guilty on three counts of murder and capital murder of multiple persons. Collazo entered a plea bargain.

He was sentenced to prison for 60 years for a count of murder and 40 years to a capital murder charge that will run concurrently. Part of the plea bargain dismissed one count of murder.

Collazo will receive 562 days credit for the time served in jail.

Officials found the bodies of Jesus Collazo Sr. and Juanita Collazo inside their home on west Los Ebanos Drive.

Police said the son also poured an accelerant over their bodies in an attempt to burn them.