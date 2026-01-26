Mobile home declared a total loss following Alamo fire
A mobile home was a total loss following a fire in Alamo on Monday.
The fire broke out in the 1300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road at around 7:30 a.m.
Alamo Fire Chief R.C. Flores said when crews arrived, a 5th-wheel RV was fully engulfed in flames. The RV was a primary residence for two adults, who managed to exit the mobile home safely.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported, according to Flores.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.
