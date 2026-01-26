6 people displaced after fire destroys multiple mobile homes in Edinburg
Six people have been displaced after a fire destroyed four mobile homes in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.
The fire occurred at around 4:20 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of North Closner Boulevard.
The spokesperson said as fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered four mobile homes involved in the blaze. Preliminary investigation revealed the fire had spread to three additional homes due to how close they were to each other.
It took fire crews 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the spokesperson. No injuries were reported.
The Edinburg Fire Department is working with the families to provide temporary shelter and the American Red Cross was also contacted for further assistance, according to the spokesperson.
No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation by the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office.
