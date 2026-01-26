x

Sea Turtle Inc. places tarps over tanks to prevent cold stun

5 hours 52 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, January 26 2026 Jan 26, 2026 January 26, 2026 1:53 PM January 26, 2026 in News - Local

Sea turtles are trying to stay warm over at Sea Turtle Inc.

Tarps were placed over tanks to prevent the turtles from getting cold stunned during the arctic blast.

Sea turtles get cold stunned when water temperatures drop below 50 degrees. This causes them to stop swimming, putting them at risk of drowning.

