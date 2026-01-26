Texas A&M Forest Service awards San Benito $1 million grant to plant trees

The city of San Benito has been awarded a $1 million grant to help plant trees.

The Texas A&M Forest Service provided the funding as part of their Tree Canopy Grant. The city is expected to plant trees at the Resaca Trail, Ed Downs Fine Arts Academy and the South Park area.

City leaders plan to focus on places around town where trees are needed the most. The trees will help with shading during the summer heat.

"Heat island effects are a real thing and a big deal. Our neighboring cities and other cities are considered a concrete jungle, and we have a chance to increase our canopy coverage," San Benito Assistant City Manager Diana Garza said.

San Benito will start planting the new trees in March.