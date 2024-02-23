McAllen city leaders tout new projects during annual state of the city address

McAllen leaders highlighted their future plans for the city in 2024 as part of their Tuesday state of the city address.

“We understand the population, the growth, where it’s going, and we're concentrating on that,” McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said.

McAllen has sister city agreements with 14 other cities to boost tourism.

Work is also under way on the city’s fire response, with two $5 million projects that include a new training facility for firefighters.

“It's a state-of-the-art facility where firefighters can not only do their physical training, but they're gonna have classrooms,” Rodriguez said.

Another focus this year for McAllen is green spaces. McAllen will break ground this year on a 13 acre campground that will have archery, fishing, and overnight camping.

Watch the video above for the full story.