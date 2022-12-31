McAllen crash under investigation

Editors note: Story has been updated throughout

McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street.

Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

----

