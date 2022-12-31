McAllen crash under investigation
McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street.
Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Channel 5 News is working to gather details on a Wednesday crash in McAllen involving a car and motorcycle.
The crash occurred near the intersection of S. Col Rowe Boulevard/2nd Street and Fern Avenue at around 11 p.m.
Channel 5 News had a crew at the scene and witnessed two ambulances leacing the scene.
Details are limited.
