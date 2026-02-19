McAllen High boys basketball finishes regular season with perfect 36-0 record

The McAllen High boys basketball team has officially made history.

The team completed an undefeated regular season, including district and non-district play, with a 68-40 win over Sharyland on Tuesday night.

The win marks the first RGV high school boys basketball team in Texas UIL to finish the entire regular season undefeated.

"It's an amazing feeling for the kids, for the coaching staff, for the school," McAllen High boys basketball head coach Ryan Flores said after the win. "I've always said these kids are something special. They play together, they play hard, they play for each other. I'm blessed to be a part of it and coach these guys."

Last season, the Bulldogs made it three rounds deep in the playoffs. During that playoff run, the Bulldogs' story was defined by epic plays in the clutch. A game-winner by D'Aundra Canada, a junior at the time, lifted the Bulldogs to a win over Weslaco East in the bi-district round. That was quickly followed up by an overtime thriller over Laredo Nixon.

With Canada now in his senior season and the majority of the Bulldogs roster returning from last year's team, the story of the Bulldogs has transformed from last-second heroics to unmatched dominance.

Since the start of December, the Bulldogs have only had one game in which they won by a margin of less than 10 points. On average, they're outscoring opponents by over 25 points per game this season.

The Bulldogs will hope to make even more history this winter, by joining the select few teams out of the Rio Grande Valley to ever make it to the state championship in San Antonio.

"Coming into this season, obviously we had high expectations wanting to win every game," Canada said. "Now that we've actually won every game it's like our hard work actually paid off. It feels really good to know that and we just want to accomplish more."

The Bulldogs will begin the postseason next week against Edcouch-Elsa in the bi-district round.