McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to end RGV high school basketball season
Related Story
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, March 3
McAllen High 59, Alamo Heights 63
Brownsville Jubilee 62, Wimberley 106
Harlingen South 35, SA Veterans 63
News
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to end RGV high school basketball season
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS REGIONAL SEMIFINAL Tuesday, March 3 McAllen High 59, Alamo Heights 63 Brownsville... More >>
News Video
-
New owner working to bring historic Edinburg home back to life
-
McAllen kicks off $5.6 million drainage project to tackle flooding
-
Texas Supreme Court holds hearings in Edinburg on local cases
-
Alamo adding free Wi-Fi at city park
-
New FM 2556 bridge now open between La Feria and Santa Maria
Sports Video
-
UTRGV quarterback Garret Rangel discusses first padded practice with Vaqueros
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...