x

McAllen International Airport receives grant for terminal improvements

Related Story

The McAllen International Airport will soon get terminal improvements due to a big grant award.

The airport received a $7.4 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act for terminal improvements.

The McAllen city manager said the money will go towards adding three new airlines, four new routes and adding capacity to existing routes.

News
McAllen International Airport receives grant for terminal...
McAllen International Airport receives grant for terminal improvements
The McAllen International Airport will soon get terminal improvements due to a big grant award. The airport received a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 07 2024 Apr 7, 2024 Sunday, April 07, 2024 5:23:00 PM CDT April 07, 2024
Radar
7 Days