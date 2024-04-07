x

McAllen International Airport receives grant for terminal improvements

1 hour 1 minute 57 seconds ago Sunday, April 07 2024 Apr 7, 2024 April 07, 2024 6:23 PM April 07, 2024 in News - Local

The McAllen International Airport will soon get terminal improvements due to a big grant award.

The airport received a $7.4 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act for terminal improvements.

The McAllen city manager said the money will go towards adding three new airlines, four new routes and adding capacity to existing routes.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days