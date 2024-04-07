McAllen International Airport receives grant for terminal improvements
The McAllen International Airport will soon get terminal improvements due to a big grant award.
The airport received a $7.4 million from the Consolidated Appropriations Act for terminal improvements.
The McAllen city manager said the money will go towards adding three new airlines, four new routes and adding capacity to existing routes.
