McAllen ISD launching summer food program
Related Story
The McAllen Independent School District is getting ready to launch their summer food program starting Thursday, June 1.
The district will offer free two free meals per day to kids 18 and under at 32 different location.
CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF LOCATIONS
The meals are dine-in only and no documents or proof of income are needed. The program includes meal on wheels with school buses.
For more information, contact the McAllen ISD's Child Nutrition Program at 956-632-3226.
News
The McAllen Independent School District is getting ready to launch their summer food program starting Thursday, June 1. The... More >>
News Video
-
Valley mechanic seeing increase in customers with hail damage
-
KRGVCares Tornado Relief Fund presents check to Point Isabel ISD
-
Deadline to protest new Cameron County property values approaching
-
Laguna Vista police warning the public on scam to fund the department
-
Complaint: McAllen man confesses to participating in Jan. 6 riot