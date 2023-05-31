McAllen ISD launching summer food program

The McAllen Independent School District is getting ready to launch their summer food program starting Thursday, June 1.

The district will offer free two free meals per day to kids 18 and under at 32 different location.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF LOCATIONS

The meals are dine-in only and no documents or proof of income are needed. The program includes meal on wheels with school buses.

For more information, contact the McAllen ISD's Child Nutrition Program at 956-632-3226.