x

McAllen ISD launching summer food program

4 hours 34 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, May 28 2023 May 28, 2023 May 28, 2023 7:45 PM May 28, 2023 in News - Local

The McAllen Independent School District is getting ready to launch their summer food program starting Thursday, June 1.

The district will offer free two free meals per day to kids 18 and under at 32 different location. 

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF LOCATIONS 

The meals are dine-in only and no documents or proof of income are needed. The program includes meal on wheels with school buses.

For more information, contact the McAllen ISD's Child Nutrition Program at 956-632-3226.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days