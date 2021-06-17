x

McAllen Memorial Volleyball Opens Season With Road Win

MISSION - The Valley's volleyball season began Tuesday with a showdown between two of the area's top programs.

McAllen Memorial hit the road to take on Mission Veterans.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has the recap.

1 year ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019
