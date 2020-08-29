x

McAllen officials asking residents to avoid gas leak

Related Story

McAllen residents are being asked to avoid a gas leak on Beaumont Avenue and 22nd Street. 

A gas company is on the scene and repairs are expected to take six to eight hours. Residents and businesses in the area are being asked to shelter in place, according to a news release by the City of McAllen. 

Update: Gas leak has stopped repairs are ongoing and shelter in place will not be necessary. 

News
McAllen officials asking residents to avoid gas...
McAllen officials asking residents to avoid gas leak
McAllen residents are being asked to avoid a gas leak on Beaumont Avenue and 22nd Street. A gas company... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:03:00 AM CDT August 27, 2020
Radar
7 Days