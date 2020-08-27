x

McAllen officials asking residents to avoid gas leak

5 hours 6 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 August 27, 2020 11:03 AM August 27, 2020 in News - Local

McAllen residents are being asked to avoid a gas leak on Beaumont Avenue and 22nd Street. 

A gas company is on the scene and repairs are expected to take six to eight hours. Residents and businesses in the area are being asked to shelter in place, according to a news release by the City of McAllen. 

Update: Gas leak has stopped repairs are ongoing and shelter in place will not be necessary. 

