McAllen police seek man accused of sexually assaulting two minors
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually abusing two minors, according to a news release.
The news release said on Feb. 3, 33-year-old Eric David Hernandez engaged in sexual conduct with two children younger than 17 years of age.
Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for Hernandez for sexual assault, indecency with a child, and invasive visual recording, according to the news release.
Hernandez is described as approximately 6'02" in height, 280 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in McAllen.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
