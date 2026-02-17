x

McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

McAllen's wrestler Ava Aragon becomes the first female wrestler in McHi history to become a State champ after defeating Canyon Randall's Anisa Nuchols.

News
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship
McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship
McAllen's wrestler Ava Aragon becomes the first female wrestler in McHi history to become a State champ after defeating Canyon... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, February 14 2026 Feb 14, 2026 Saturday, February 14, 2026 10:54:00 PM CST February 14, 2026
Radar
7 Days