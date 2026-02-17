McAllen's Ava Aragon wins the state championship
McAllen's wrestler Ava Aragon becomes the first female wrestler in McHi history to become a State champ after defeating Canyon Randall's Anisa Nuchols.
McAllen's wrestler Ava Aragon becomes the first female wrestler in McHi history to become a State champ after defeating Canyon... More >>
