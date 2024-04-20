Medical Breakthroughs: New app helping taking care of caregivers

A new app is giving caregivers the tools they need while also reminding them to take care of themselves.

Professor Richard Holden with the Indiana University Center for Aging Research at Regenstrief and a team of many others have developed the Brain CareNotes telehealth app.

Through the app, caregivers of dementia patients fill out a clinical evaluation. Then “care notes” are provided based on that assessment.

A care coach also works directly with the caregiver.

“We assess the caregiver just like we do the care recipient,” Holden said. “We want to know their stress levels, we want them to track it over time — and the coach spends a lot of their time managing the care of the caregiver."

One priority is making sure the caregiver takes a break to focus on something they enjoy.

Professor Holden says the Brain CareNotes app is currently being used by study participants. He and his team are working to develop more features.

Holden said he and his team don't know yet when the app will be available to the general public or, what it will cost. They hope to get health insurance companies on board to cover that cost.

