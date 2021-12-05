Memorial wall unveiled for fallen Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office unveiled a new memorial wall to honor deputies killed in the line of duty.
The wall bears the names of each of those deputies.
“We are giving them tribute for their sacrifice,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. “We want to make sure that they're memory is always shared with us."
