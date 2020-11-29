Mercedes Pastor Opens Church to Those in Need during Cold Weather

MERCEDES – A Mercedes pastor is opening up his church for anyone needing a warm place to stay.

Lucero del Norte Community Church is available as an emergency shelter, especially for people living in colonias.

“It's just not right for us to be in a warm place knowing that there are people out here that are not as blessed as we are," says pastor Roy Montes. "So we want to reach out to them and let them know everybody and anybody is welcomed here."

Montes tells us he plans to keep the doors open until 11 p.m. and will only allow families or individuals if they’re in an emergency situation.

Several other organizations across the Rio Grande Valley are also offering shelter.

