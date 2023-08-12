Miami mayor, GOP presidential candidate discusses border issues in Valley visit
A GOP presidential hopeful visited the Pharr international bridge to hear about cross border trade.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke with local officials about several issues in the election visit, which he compared to those in Miami.
As part of his Thursday visit, Suarez spoke about the need to improve the immigration system, and deter illegal crossings
“Immigrants also want to come here. And those who live here — everyone wants to abide by the law,” Suarez said. “The people who aren't doing it, it's because they're desperate… I think we've got to create that path, in terms of people want to come here legally, and give them an opportunity that benefits our country. I don't think that conversation is being had at all."
Suarez said undecided Hispanic voters will be a focus of his campaign.
