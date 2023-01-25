Millions in assistance available to homeowners impacted by the pandemic
Nearly $400 million is available to homeowners who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money can be used to help pay your mortgage, property taxes, homeowners association fees or utility bills
If eligible to receive the funding from the federal treasury department, homeowners can request up to $25,000.
To apply, click here.
