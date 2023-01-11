Millions in assistance available to homeowners impacted by the pandemic
Nearly $400 million is available to homeowners who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money can be used to help pay your mortgage, property taxes, homeowners association fees or utility bills
If eligible to receive the funding from the federal treasury department, homeowners can request up to $25,000.
To apply, click here.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
-
Report: Man found unresponsive in Brownsville jail had “powdery substance” in his...
-
5 on Your Side: South Padre Island residents express concern over progress...
-
City of McAllen seeking public input for comprehensive plan
-
Millions in assistance available to homeowners impacted by the pandemic