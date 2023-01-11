x

Millions in assistance available to homeowners impacted by the pandemic

5 hours 15 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, January 10 2023 Jan 10, 2023 January 10, 2023 6:45 PM January 10, 2023 in News - Local

Nearly $400 million is available to homeowners who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can be used to help pay your mortgage, property taxes, homeowners association fees or utility bills

If eligible to receive the funding from the federal treasury department, homeowners can request up to $25,000.

