Mission CISD unveils food truck fleet

In an attempt to provide healthy meal options to middle and high school students, the Mission school district unveiled a fleet of food trucks that will provide students with different menu options.

The seven new food trucks are located at all middle and high school campuses in the district.

The goal is to encourage students to eat nutritious meals by offering it to them in a way that has been popularized by society.

"One of the things that we were noticing in our communities was that food trucks are very in,” MCISD Superintendent Dr. Carol G. Perez said. “So we wanted to be very innovative and provide that experience to our students."

The meals are provided at no cost to the students.

"Many of our students can still partake in the typical menus that we have. But on the other hand, there are some students that are kind of picky eaters and only like certain things, so we want to make sure that they have choices," Perez said.