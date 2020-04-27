Molina Fights For Title Saturday In Saudi Arabia
WESLACO - Valley native Eric Molina has a title shot Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
The 37-year-old will be battling WBC International Heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of a pay-per-view featuring Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua in the main event.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with Molina before he departed the RGV.
