x

Molina Fights For Title Saturday In Saudi Arabia

Related Story

WESLACO - Valley native Eric Molina has a title shot Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The 37-year-old will be battling WBC International Heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic on the undercard of a pay-per-view featuring Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua in the main event.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross caught up with Molina before he departed the RGV.

News
Molina Fights For Title Saturday In Saudi...
Molina Fights For Title Saturday In Saudi Arabia
WESLACO - Valley native Eric Molina has a title shot Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old will be battling... More >>
4 months ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 6:21:00 PM CST December 06, 2019
Radar
7 Days