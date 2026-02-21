x

morning weather 02-19

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026: Hot & breezy...
Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026: Hot & breezy with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, February 19 2026 Feb 19, 2026 Thursday, February 19, 2026 10:03:00 AM CST February 19, 2026
Radar
7 Days