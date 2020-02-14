x

National nonprofit assists Valley families to receive Medicaid

WESLACO – Health care is a hot topic in the upcoming election.

Statistics from the Center of Public Policy reveals not only are Latinos the most uninsured ethnicity in Texas, so are their children.

When Nancy Moreno swipes through pictures of her children, she becomes soft and emotional.

Behind her emotion lies the struggle to provide for three children as a single mother, especially because they didn't have any health insurance until about a month ago.

It all changed when she found the Children's Defense Fund and they helped her get Medicaid.

For more information on how the Children's Defense Fund can help, people can call 956-687-5437.

1 week ago Thursday, February 06 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Thursday, February 06, 2020 5:33:00 PM CST February 06, 2020
