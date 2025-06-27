New federal policy requiring English language proficiency for truck drivers in effect

An executive order went into effect Wednesday requiring all truck drivers in the U.S. to pass an English language test, or risk being taken out of service.

The executive order from President Donald Trump says the rule will be enforced to “protect the safety of American truckers and other drivers.

Erick Avendaño is a truck driver from Reynosa who said he’s taken English classes, but is still not fluent in the language.

“I don’t think we’re a risk, road signs in the U.S. are similar to those in Mexico, Avendaño said.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Pharr Police Department to ask if the department would enforce the order.

A spokesperson for the city said it’s a federal matter. Channel 5 News contacted the U.S. Department of Transportation, but has not heard back as of Wednesday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety declined an on-camera interview, but issued the following statement:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety adopts and complies with all Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration regulations, including English language requirements outlined in 49 CFR 391.11(b)(2). The department has the authority to place vehicles or drivers out of service if they are not in compliance with FMCSA regulations.

