New Program to Help Reduce Non-Emergency 911 Calls

BROWNSVILLE – A growing number of non-emergent 9-1-1 calls have one Rio Grande Valley city looking to reduce those calls.

Brownsville Fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon says a new program will be able to identify the people who frequently call for non-emergency situations.

“We’ll get a patient – an elderly patient who falls a lot. The goal of this program is, basically, go in their home, find out why are they falling, you know, why are we responding three times a week, four times a week to these homes,” he explains.

KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez learned the Mobile Integrated Healthcare Pilot Program will also help frequent callers find other resources they need and that are already available in the community.

